Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UEFA announces Champions League final venues for 2021, 2022 and 2023

By Opta
European Cup

London, September 25: UEFA has announced Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, Munich's Allianz Arena and London's Wembley as the Champions League final venues from 2021 to 2023.

The governing body confirmed the allocation of the locations following a meeting in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana on Tuesday (September 24).

The 2021 showpiece will be at Zenit's 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena, making it the second time Russia has hosted a Champions League final following the 2008 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Germany will stage the 2022 climax at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which holds 75,000 spectators, having hosted the final when Chelsea beat the Bavarian giants on penalties in 2012.

Wembley is the location picked for the 2023 Champions League edition – the eighth time the venue will have staged European club football's showpiece contest.

The old Wembley hosted the finals of the European Cup in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992, before England's national stadium was rebuilt and staged the Champions League's conclusion in 2011 and 2013.

UEFA also announced the 2021 Europa League final will be held in Spain and hosted at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCO 3 - 1 NIC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue