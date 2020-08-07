Football
UEFA Champions League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Juventus vs Lyon

New Delhi, Aug 7: The Champions League is set to return after a four-month-long hiatus on Friday (August 8), when Juventus host Lyon in the return leg of their round of 16 clashes. Maurizio Sarri's men have ground to make up in the tie since Lyon hold a slender 1-0 advantage on aggregate after the first leg in February.

The Serie A champions are in desperate need of European success and will be hoping to shrug off the challenge from Lyon to book their berth in the quarter-final.

Team News

Juventus: Juventus will be without the services of both Mattia De Sciglio, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa, who picked up a thigh injury during the defeat against Udinese last month. Since Maurizio Sarri opted to rest a few regulars during the final game of their league campaign last weekend, Juventus are expected to name their best eleven to safeguard their interests in the Champions League.

Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala were subjects of minor niggles, but the duo is expected to shake them off and return in time for the clash against Lyon.

Lyon: Lyon will be without the services of their hero from the first leg Lucas Tousart, who has left the club to join Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga for next season.

Youssouf Kone is another absentee, as the left-back continues to nurse his muscle problem. However, Memphis Depay, who missed the first leg due to injury is expected to start for Lyon.

Both Marcelo and Kenny Tete remain doubtful to help in defence, owing to their thigh and muscle injuries, respectively.

Analysis:

Despite winning their ninth successive Serie A crown this season, it is safe to say Juventus are far from feeling satisfied. The Champions League has remained elusive to them since time immemorial and the Old Lady remain obsessed with the idea of ending the drought.

Maurizio Sarri will know that his job is far from secure in Turin unless he can spring a change in fortunes in the pursuit for their holy grail. Juventus have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the competition in each of the last two seasons and will know anything less than a semi-final berth would be an underachievement.

Although they remain the undisputed champions of Italy, the club have shown signs of decline since the restart. Notably, they have lost five of the 14 games in all competitions since football resumed in June, while also being held to a draw on three separate occasions. To sum it up, Juventus' win percentage since the start is below 50 per cent and they will know there is no room for complacency on Friday when the Les Gones visit Turin.

Rudi Garcia's men have not enjoyed as much competitive football as Juventus since the restart, since Ligue 1 was wrapped up early due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Les Gones have kept themselves busy with a number of practice matches and recently got their first taste of competitive football since March during the Coupe de la Ligue final earlier this month.

Although they failed to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Lyon can take heart from the fact that they were able to prevent the Ligue 1 champions from scoring throughout 120 minutes. In addition to going down to PSG on penalties in the cup, the French outfit have registered three wins and a defeat during their friendly games in July.

The best picks for captain and vice-captain from the fixture are Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Memphis Depay and Alex Sandro. Some players like Cornet and Bernardeschi are also expected to make contributions during the game.

Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Pjanic, Bentancur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Dybala

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Denayer, Andersen, Marcal; Aouar, Mendes; Cornet, Reine-Adelaide, Depay; Dembele

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Dybala

Best 14

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Lopes

Defenders: Andersen, Dubois, Sandro, Cuadrado

Midfielders: Aouar, Cornet, Rabiot, Bernardeschi

Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Depay, Dembele

Match Details

Date: August 8, 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium

News Updates: SportsTiger App

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
