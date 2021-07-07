UEFA invites Christian Eriksen to Euro 2020 final; England to gift signed shirt

Bengaluru, July 7: UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.
Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team's opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
Eriksen has subsequently recovered following a surgery and is in regular contact with his team-mates, who have gone from strength to strength, garnering a wave of support not just at home, but across the continent.
After losing the opening two games of the tournament, Denmark sealed a place in the last 4 of the tournament with group stage win over Russia, followed by knock out round and quater-final wins over Wales and Czech Republic respectively.
Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday (July 7). England have also announced that the players will gift Eriksen, who spent seven years at Tottenham, a signed shirt with his name and number 10 on the back before kick off.
The Euro 2020 final is scheduled for Sunday (July 11) at the Wembley Stadium, where Italy, who qualified for the summit clash via penalty-shootout against Spain, await either England or Denmark.
