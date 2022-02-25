Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BREAKING NEWS: UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

By Joe Wright

Paris, February 25: The 2022 Champions League final will be held in Paris after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the right to stage the game.

The decision came after European football's governing body condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called an emergency meeting of the executive committee to discuss the situation.

It is understood UEFA agreed to relocate the final on Thursday (February 24), the first day of Russia's military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, which continued on Friday (February 25). An announcement was delayed while a suitable new venue was selected.

The match will now be held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis at the original time of 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET) on May 28.

(More to follow)

Comments

MORE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 25, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments