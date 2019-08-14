Football
Van Dijk: Chelsea a different proposition following Hazard exit

By Opta
Eden Hazard

Istanbul, August 14: Virgil van Dijk expects to confront a different Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup to the Eden Hazard-inspired side that troubled Liverpool last season.

Hazard scored a thrilling winner when the Blues prevailed 2-1 in an EFL Cup tie at Anfield in September and opened the scoring in a 1-1 Premier League draw three days later.

The star winger has since left for Real Madrid and his former club slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in Frank Lampard's first competitive match in charge.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk denied Hazard's exit would mean Liverpool are set for an easier route to victory on Wednesday (August 14).

"(Hazard) is a quality player and he was important to them but I think they have plenty of quality players," Van Dijk told reporters.

"I think they play a little bit different than they did last year.

"We will analyse them and then we will be prepared.

"Nothing that happened last season will have any impact on what is going to happen. It is the next game. It is going to be a new game.

"They have a new situation at the club there but we want to do better than we did last year and we will see."

Liverpool head into the match without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who injured his calf against Norwich.

New signing Adrian will step into the starting XI and Van Dijk believes the former West Ham gloveman is ready for the occasion.

"I think he played many big games in his career so I don't think he is going to be nervous or anything," the centre-back said.

"It is just that he has to do his job with us and hopefully we can win the trophy in the end."

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
