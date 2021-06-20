Ukraine vs Austria, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 20: Ukraine take on a formidable Austria outfit at the National Stadium in Bucharest, Romania in the final group stage game of Euro 2020 Group C.
Both the teams are well poised to advance into the knockout rounds as the four best third placed teams of the six groups. But, they will be keen to have a smooth progress with a win.
The two teams are currently level on points and with the same goal difference as well. Therefore, whoever wins the tie will be guaranteed a place in the final 16 as the second-best team of the group and it could make this tie an exciting one.
Ukraine vs Austria Match Details
Date: 21st June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: National Arena, Bucharest
TV Channel: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch in Ukraine vs Austria
Ukraine: Andriy Yarmalenko has scored for Ukraine in both their games in Euro 2020 and looks to be in good touch. He could test the nervy Austria defence, who were sloppy against the Netherlands in the last game.
Austria: Marko Arnautovic looked in fine form against Macedonia, but was suspended for the Dutch game due to disciplinary action. He is likely to return to the line-up and could be eager to prove a point which could work in his nation's favour.
Ukraine vs Austria Head to Head
Meetings so far: 2
Ukraine wins: 1
Austria wins: 1
Draws: 0
Last meeting: Austria 3-2 Ukraine
Ukraine vs Austria Dream11 Prediction
Both teams have produced almost similar display in the competition so far and this game could go well down the wire with a lot of intensive attacking. But considering the overall form in the last year, Ukraine could be a bit ahead in the tie, however, this does not make them an absolute favourite.
Ukraine vs Austria probable line-ups
Ukraine Predicted Line-Up (4-3-3): Georgi Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitalii Mykolenko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko; Roman Yaremchuk
Austria Predicted Line-up (3-1-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger; Xaver Schlager; Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marko Arnautovic
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Daniel Bachmann
Defenders - Mykola Matvienko, Vitalii Mykolenko, David Alaba
Midfielders - Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko
Strikers - Marko Arnautovic (Captain), Roman Yaremchuk (Vice-Captain)