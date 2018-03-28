Umtiti wage row continues, Manchester United ready to offer hike

London, March 28: Rumoured to be unsettled at Barcelona concerning his wage structure, France defender Samuel Umtiti might consider a move to Premier League giants Manchester United. The Europa League champions are ready to hike his current wages at Barcelona and supposedly pay his release clause to make him Old Trafford bound.
Earlier this year, Umtiti had threatened to quit at Barcelona over his wages. According to Spanish pundit Eduardo Inda, who in his interview with El Chiringuito claimed that the 24-year-old French defender is distressed over his pay scale, especially compared to that of Paco Alcacer.
The Frenchman saw Paco’s contract and realized that he was earning €5mn a year compared to his own €4m. Therefore, he wanted €8m per season. A relatively non-existent member of the Barcelona squad, Paco Alcacer battles for play-time with the Catalans, while a regular on the team sheet, Umtiti battles for not only equal but double his wages.
Spanish newspaper AS reported Umtiti—who has a €60 million (£52.8 million) buyout clause in his current deal—has told Barca he'll take his leave unless he gets the lucrative deal he's after. Meanwhile, United are ready with an offer worth an annual salary of €9 million (£7.9 million) after tax—roughly £150,000 per week. The offer is exactly what Umtiti demands from the Catalans.
United are planning for a €200mn this summer to bolster their squad and the defence needs to spend on. Although Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones star in the back four, only Eric Bailly is seen a top-quality player. Umtiti will be a great addition to this back-line as Manchester United hunt for domestic and European glory.
