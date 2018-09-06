Unai Emery's interest convinced Lucas Torreira about Arsenal move before World Cup

Bengaluru, September 6: Arsenal's new midfield talisman Lucas Torreira has suggested that he knew he would sign for Arsenal before he jetted out for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia because of manager Unai Emery's personal enthusiasm.
Following a superb Serie A campaign last term with Sampdoria, the 22-year-old attracted interest from some of the top European clubs like Napoli, Borussia Dortmund etc.
His stake only increased thereafter an impressive World Cup but it was Arsenal who moved swiftly to secure the signature of the in-demand Uruguayan, agreeing to a £26 million deal that was worth more than Torreira's release clause.
The midfielder has now suggested that he was aware of the interest from Arsenal after his agent let him know of a potential approach before the World Cup. And when manager Unai Emery personally approached the player to come over to London, Torreira says he had made up his mind to sign for Arsenal.
"Well, everything about Arsenal came out before the World Cup," Torreira told Arsenal Media.
"When I was preparing to go to the World Cup with my country, with Uruguay, I received a call from the boss.
"I had already had a talk with my agent who told me about the idea of Arsenal, and I was very happy because when I was in Italy, I never imagined being able to come to the Premier League.
"There was rumours of many Italian teams, this ended up surprising me honestly, and when I received the call from the boss I was very happy.
"When I went to the World Cup, I knew that whatever happened I was going to sign for Arsenal.
"So I was with a calm head, free, and luckily I had a great World Cup with my country."
Torreira, however, is yet to start a game for the Gunners and all his appearances have come off the bench. The 22-year-old has played over 120 minutes for his team till now and has managed to provide one assist.
The midfielder is currently on national duty with Uruguay and could feature in their next friendly game, which is against Mexico on Saturday.