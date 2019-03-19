Unai Emery wants Getafe defender Djene Dakonam after scouting mission to Spain

Bengaluru, March 19: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen on defensive reinforcements in the summer and took advantage of the team's weekend off by travelling to Spain to take a look at one of his summer targets, Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam.
The Gunners manager was spotted in the stands at the Mestalla where Getafe secured a 0-0 draw with his former club Valencia in La Liga.
With international break going on, the 47-year-old manager apparently went on to his native place to visit relatives and friends but, reportedly, also took the opportunity to keep tabs on Dakonam. Arsenal are interested in Dakonam for the summer.
The Togo defender impressed in the match, keeping a clean sheet against an in-form side boasting the talents of Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro and Goncalo Guedes.
Dakonam has been in commanding form this season for Getafe, helping them climb to fourth on the La Liga table. One big reason for their extraordinary form has been the defence, which has conceded only 24 goals from the 28 games played so far.
Arsenal were interested in signing the Togo international last Summer but were told by Getafe president Angel Torres that the centre-back would not be sold for less than his £30 million release clause.
Arsenal due to financial restraints at that moment held back any offers. However, they now have been impressed further by the defender's performance and look to renew interest in him this Summer, with a view of getting him for a lesser amount.
🇮🇹📰 | #AFC— afcSource™ (@afcSource) March 18, 2019
Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly made the trip to Spain this weekend to watch Getafe defender Djene Dakonam in action in La Liga ahead of a potential transfer this summer 🥈 pic.twitter.com/TFB59hUiea
However, with the player on the verge of landing Champions League football and having a contract until 2021, Getafe can stick to their valuation of the defender with no real pressure to cash-in at the end of the season.
Arsenal are planning to bring massive changes in the Summer during the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their backline and Dakonam is being looked at as a shrewd addition for the side.
The Gunners may face competition for his signature as according to reports Premier League rival Leicester City are also chasing the defender.
Djene arrived at Getafe in 2017 from Belgian side Sint-Truidense and has been a mainstay in the first XI ever since, making 36 La Liga starts last season and 26 so far this campaign.