Unhappy with Antonio Conte, Willian to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

Bengaluru, May 24: Brazilian winger Willian is on the verge of leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to reports. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea, who have sent Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic to Manchester, sell another player of theirs to the rival club.
Willian's playing time under current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dropped drastically as the Italian opted for a 3-5-2 formation in most of the matches at the closing stage of the Premier League season. The 29-year-old winger did not find a suitable position for himself in that system and was consequently benched on several occasions at the fag end of the season.
ESPN Brasil | Willian is open to the idea of moving to Manchester United but #Chelsea doesn't want to sell another player to them. #CFC— The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 23, 2018
Even during the FA Cup final win against Manchester United, Willian only got to play five minutes after coming off the bench for Eden Hazard. Willian, after Chelsea clinched the FA Cup, posted the team's photo on Instagram as a story, interestingly blocking Conte with three trophy emojis. Of course, he deleted the picture from instagram but it was screengrabbed and widely shared on social media.
The bottomline is that Willian is unhappy with the amount of playing time he is getting under Conte and wants out.
United are reportedly interested in signing Willian, who played under Mourinho during the Portuguese manager's time at Chelsea between 2013-2015. Mourinho, a big-time admirer of Willian's game, wanted the Brazilian in his team in the previous summer transfer window too. However, Willian chose to stay at Chelsea and Mourinho had to makedo with Frenchman Anthony Martial. The situation has changed in just one season though. Willian wants regular playing time and the system adopted by Mourinho at United could offer him just that.
25 goals in 5 premier league seasons. I was even exaggerating saying Willian is a 6 goal-a-season player, he averages 5. #mufc pic.twitter.com/OxLpe3aiyF— Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) May 23, 2018
Willian is a hard working player who can track back and help the defence when needed. Willian has all the qualities in his gameplay to be a part of Mourinho's style of football. There are high possibilities to see a Chelsea player going to United after Mata and Matic.
But the situation in Chelsea is getting worse as it's not the first time in Conte's era that the player-manager relation has soared. A rift with Diego Costa during the 2016/17 season saw the striker leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid, who won the Europa League last week. This season, Conte has fallen apart with Kennedy and David Luiz.
