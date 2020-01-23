Football
La Liga feature: Valencia coach Albert Celades welcomes former club Barcelona to Mestalla

By
Albert Celades
It's a long-awaited first opportunity for Albert Celades to coach against the club he first joined over three decades ago.

Bengaluru, January 23: Saturday's (January 25) La Liga tie featuring Valencia and Barcelona at Mestalla brings a long-awaited first opportunity for Albert Celades to coach against the club he first joined over three decades ago.

The 44-year-old, has impressed in a sometimes-difficult situation during his first managerial job in La Liga this season.

He now faces new Barcelona coach Quique Setien in what will be just his second game with the blaugrana.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Barcelona-born Celades joined his boyhood club's La Masia academy aged just 13, climbing the ranks before making his La Liga debut in El Clasico at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in September, 1995, during Johan Cruyff's time as coach.

The tactically intelligent midfielder went on to make 72 La Liga appearances over four seasons as an important member of the Barcelona first team squad, scoring four goals and winning the La Liga title in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

Coaching success

Coaching success

He later represented RC Celta, Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza, winning two more La Liga titles while at the Bernabeu, before spells in France with Bordeaux and the United States with New York Red Bulls. Meanwhile, he won four senior caps with the Spain national team including two at World Cup 1998.

An intriguing aspect of Celades' playing career was the number of team-mates who have gone on to after hanging up their boots. These include four current La Liga bosses: Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Oscar Garcia (Celta), Abelardo Fernandez (Espanyol) and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla). Other former Camp Nou colleagues include now Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez and current Barcelonaa directors Guillermo Amor and Patrick Kluivert.

Surprise appointment

Surprise appointment

Celades' own coaching career began with Spain's underage international teams in 2013, and he helmed his country's Under-21 side for four years from 2014 to 2018, when he first met his current Valencia charges Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler. He also worked as an assistant to close associate Lopetegui with both Spain's senior side and Real Madrid.

A perhaps surprise appointment by Valencia when Marcelino Garcia Toral left last September, Celades has impressed hugely with both his tactical ideas and calmness under pressure. His teams like to control games with their passing, while he has also shown flexibility and a hard edge when required.

Home form

Home form

Although his first game was a difficult 2-5 La Liga defeat at the Camp Nou in the last weekend's reverse fixture, Celades soon steadied the ship at Mestalla and the team started to climb the La Liga table to their current position of seventh.

Strong home form - four wins and two draws in their last six games - has been crucial to this.

Setien's task

Setien's task

Los Che have also progressed to the UEFA Champions League last 16, winning a group which also included Premier League side Chelsea and last year's semifinalists Ajax.

New Barcelona coach Setien is not among Celades' former team-mates but the two will surely have plenty to discuss when they meet at Mestalla on Saturday .

(With MSL Media inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
