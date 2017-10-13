Valencia eye Real Madrid wonder kid Martin Odegaard

London, October 13: Valencia are hoping to land Liverpool and West Ham target Martin Odegaard on a two-year loan deal.
The teenager, widely tipped as a star of the future, was signed by Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in January 2015.
The Bernabeu club had held off competition from a number of sides around the world to land the whizz kid, reports talksports.com.
They sent him out on an 18-month loan to Heerenveen in January in order for him to gain some valuable first-team experience and he has impressed in Holland.
According to Super Deporte, Valencia are already making moves to sign him once his spell at Heerenveen comes to an end in the summer.
Madrid are unlikely to consider a permanent sale of the precocious 18-year-old so a two-year loan has been mooted.
West Ham and Liverpool have both been linked with Odegaard over the past year but it has been suggested that Madrid would be keen on a loan move within Spain so they can see how he handles the division.