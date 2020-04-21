Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Valencia players agree to coronavirus pay cuts

By Pti
Valencia players agree to coronavirus pay cuts
Valencia players agree to coronavirus pay cuts

Madrid, April 21: Valencia has confirmed its first team players will accept pay cuts to limit the economic damage felt by the club from the coronavirus pandemic.

After weeks of negotiations, Valencia announced the club will also apply for the Spanish government's furlough scheme (ERTE), which allows employers to reduce working hours and pay in exceptional circumstances.

"The club is particularly grateful for the solidarity of the first team who, by reducing their wages, will help the club protect all its workers and their families in such difficult circumstances," said the club in a statement.

Valencia have followed a number of La Liga's leading teams in applying cuts although they have not specified by how much the players will reduce their salaries.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla players have all accepted 70 per cent pay cuts per month while Real Madrid players will lose 10 per cent of their annual salary, as long as the season restarts, and 20 per cent if the season is cancelled.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has estimated the cost to the league if the season is cancelled will be 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), including income lost from European competitions.

More VALENCIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue