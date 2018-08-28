Valencia bring back Guedes permanently from PSG

Football

Valencia/Paris, August 28: Goncalo Guedes is returning to Valencia on a permanent deal after the Spanish club finally reached an agreement with Qatar-owned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for his transfer.

The Portugal international played on loan at Valencia last season and was a revelation, particularly in the first half of the campaign when the club threatened to mount a title challenge.

Neither Valencia nor the winger were able to maintain such excellence for the entire season, but Guedes' performances restored the glowing reputation he earned at Benfica and helped Los Che qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old, left his boyhood club for PSG in January, 2017, but struggled to make an impact as he could make only 13 appearances after his reported €30million move.

However, he will now look to build on his fine season at Valencia, having shown enough to persuade them to make a permanent move.

It has been reported that Valencia could eventually end up paying PSG €50m for the Portugal international, who signed his contract on Tuesday.

    Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
