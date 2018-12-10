Victor Moses likely to leave Chelsea in £12m transfer as Crystal Palace show interest

London, Dec 10: Chelsea have put a £12million price tag for their forgotten winger Victor Moses with Crystal Palace mostly interested in the 27-year-old in January.
The Nigerian was a regular under former manager Antonio Conte in the last two years and mostly played as a right-wing back. But after Maurizio Sarri's arrival and his decision to tweak the back five system to back four, he has found himself out of a starting spot.
With a new 4-3-3 system instead of Conte's 3-4-3 and it has now fetched Moses his place behind Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro in the order who is now only recognised as a winger. With only 176 minutes game-time all over this season, making only two substitute appearances in the Premier League and two in the Europa League, the winger has reportedly set his sight for a January exit for more regular minutes.
His former side Crystal Palace have been touted as favourites to land him again in winter window but according to reports, the Club have told him he can leave the club in January - as long as they get a £12million fee.
Premier League side Fulham could be tempted to make a move for the 27-year-old Nigerian as they aim to strengthen their side ahead of a relegation scrap. However, with Moses coming through the academy at Selhurst Park, before moving to Wigan in 2010 and eventually finding his way to Stamford Bridge two years later, he might be tempted to move to his former home in January.
Moses is not the only player considering his Stamford Bridge future. He joins defenders Davide Zappacosta and Gary Cahill among Chelsea's ranks of frustrated stars. 32-year-old Cahill who also has lost his first-team place in the squad reportedly looking a move in January with sides like Southampton, AC Milan interested while right-back Zappacosta might look to return to Italy with Lazio linked.