Viking clap is a smash hit at the AFC Asian Cup!

Bengaluru, January 16: The 'viking clap' made famous by Iceland fans at Euro 2016 has become a smash hit in the most unlikely of places -- at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2019 -- in the United Arab Emirates.
An expression of solidarity between supporters and players, the iconic slow chant -- accompanied by a single clap in unison -- has been adopted by fans of teams including India, China, Thailand, Lebanon and Iran.
India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri led his team of unlikely vikings in a lusty thunderclap after the Blue Tigers thrashed Thailand 4-1 in Abu Dhabi.
Sunil Chhetri & Co Perform Viking Clap After India's Win Over Thailand at 2019 AFC Asian Cup #AsianCup2019 #THAIND @afcasiancup @chetrisunil11 #Football https://t.co/PeLkelhyvA— LatestLY (@latestly) January 7, 2019
WOW. This is simply mind-blowing! 😱😱😱— FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 6, 2019
This has to be the greatest post-match celebration ever! 👏👏👏#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND https://t.co/2zoLtl7AZ4
Chinese fans followed suit after their team's 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan, and it has gathered pace since.
"Nobody does it like we do of course -- but it's really cool that more countries are using it to support their team," Hilmar Jokull, vice chairman of Iceland's noisy Tolfan supporters group was quoted as saying in AFP news agency.
"The Viking clap gets the players pumped up," he added. "It gives them an adrenalin shock."
Iceland, with a modest population of just 340,000, famously reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, knocking out England along the way.
Their passionate fans also won admirers around the world, although -- whisper it -- the thunderclap actually originated in Scotland, and supporters of Icelandic side Stjarnan pinched it after a Europa League game in 2014.
Wales and France also celebrated victories at Euro 2016 with impromptu versions of the Icelandic chant, which gradually gathers speed and ends with a throaty cry of "Huh!"
For Iceland supporters, particularly Tolfan's "ultra"-style fans, the thunderclap is a serious business, expressing the Icelandic concept of "samheldni" -- which combines elements of unity and cohesion.
Chinese fan Lin Dewei said his fellow supporters had adopted the thunderclap to "show the players love".
"To tell them 'jiayo!' (fight) and also to say thank you for wearing the red shirt of China," he added.
Thai fan David Prasong thought the thunderclap came from the Queen song "We Will Rock You" -- until corrected.
"Embarrassing," he grinned. "But it feels great to be part of it."
While some fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 may not be familiar with the chant's origins, they make up for it with enthusiasm.
(With inputs from Agencies)