Football Villarreal And Juventus Draw 2-2 In Thrilling Champions League Match At Estadio De La Ceramica In a gripping Champions League match, Villarreal secured a late equaliser from Renato Veiga to draw 2-2 with Juventus. The match featured intense action and key moments from both teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Renato Veiga's dramatic 90th-minute header secured a 2-2 draw for Villarreal against Juventus at Estadio de la Ceramica. The match saw Juventus take the lead early in the second half after Georges Mikautadze's goal, but Veiga's late equaliser ensured both teams shared the points in an exciting contest.

Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring for Juventus just 18 minutes into the game, capitalising on a precise pass from Nicolas Pepe to slot past Mattia Perin. Villarreal nearly doubled their lead when Alfonso Pedraza hit the woodwork shortly after.

Villarreal have shown strong performances against Italian teams in recent Champions League matches. They remain unbeaten in their last five encounters with Italian sides, winning two and drawing three, while scoring at least two goals in four of those games.

Juventus managed to equalise early in the second half through Federico Gatti's spectacular overhead kick. This came after Lloyd Kelly flicked on a throw-in, setting up Gatti perfectly to level the scoreline.

Juventus have struggled when conceding first in Champions League matches. They have not won any of their last six games under such circumstances, drawing three and losing three. In fact, they have only managed one victory in their last 13 UCL matches after conceding first.

The Serie A side took control with Francisco Conceicao scoring after intercepting a poor pass from Dani Parejo. Conceicao then beat Arnau Tenas to put Juventus ahead.

Missed Opportunities and Late Drama

Jonathan David had a chance to secure all three points for Juventus but his lobbed shot hit the woodwork. This miss proved costly as Renato Veiga rose highest from Ilias Akhomach's corner to head home and rescue a point for Villarreal.

The match statistics reflected a balanced encounter. Villarreal produced 1.67 expected goals (xG) from 17 attempts compared to Juventus' 1.55 xG from 13 shots.

Mikautadze's goal was notable for being Juventus' first in the Champions League since Francis Coquelin scored against Liverpool in May 2022 during the semi-final second leg.