Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bologna complete deals for Soriano and Sansone

By
Roberto Soriano
Villarreal pair Roberto Soriano (pictured) and Nicola Sansone have signed permanent deals with Bologna following their spells on loan.

Milan, June 7: Bologna have announced the double capture of Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone from Villarreal on permanent deals.

Soriano and Sansone spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Serie A side, making 17 and 15 league appearances respectively.

Bologna have taken up the option to sign Sansone after meeting the conditions in his loan agreement and Soriano has followed his fellow Italy international in moving to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Soriano initially struggled in the first half of last season during a spell with Torino, but he played a direct part in four goals for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side after swapping clubs midway through the campaign.

And Sansone also made the most of his opportunities as he scored twice and set up a further four goals in his 15 appearances.

Soriano and Sansone helped Bologna to climb clear of relegation danger to finish 10th in the Serie A table.

More TRANSFER NEWS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue