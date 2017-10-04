Vinicius' absence: Brazil unhappy with Flamengo

Rio de Janiero, October 4: The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is not happy with Vinicius Junior's club Flamengo after they decided not to allow him to travel to India for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
According to a report by Marca, the CBF released an official statement criticising the club's decision.
General coordinator of Brazil football team Edu Gaspar claimed the CBF had informed all the clubs of players set to participate in the U-17 World Cup back in September about their plans.
The report said Flamengo's defeat to Cruzeiro changed their plans of letting Vinicius go if they want to continue their fight to qualify for Copa Libertadores.
"We called Sao Paulo for Brenner, Vasco for Paulinho and Flamengo for Vinicius. Sao Paulo and Vasco let their players come without any problems, but Flamengo had doubts," said Gaspar.
"Vinicius Junior has nothing to do with this, he's a good guy," Gaspar added.
"He was very receptive from the beginning and was excited to be called up. I was counting on them to have common sense. I do not agree and we are all deeply disappointed with the club's decision."
Vinicus, who is set to join Real Madrid in July next year, had expressed his delight at being selected for the U-17 World Cup squad on his official social media account.