Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vinicius affected by Flamengo tragedy – Solari

By
Vinicius Junior
A blaze broke out at Flamengo's training centre on Friday, which has upset former prodigy Vinicius Junior who left for Real Madrid in July.

Madrid, February 9: Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari said teenage sensation Vinicius Junior has been affected by the major fire at former club Flamengo's training centre that left 10 people dead.

A blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday at Flamengo's Urubu's Nest base, which also provides accommodation for some of the Brazilian club's youth players.

Vinicius emerged from Flamengo's youth system, making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2017, before the winger left the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit for Madrid in a €45million deal in the off-season.

"Obviously he is affected. It is his home, that's normal," Solari told reporters.

"I insist, it's something very sad, especially for the families who are affected for whom we want to send them our thoughts and our condolences."

Vinicius – who has established himself as an important member of Solari's side at the Santiago Bernabeu in his debut season – played his first professional match for Flamengo two years ago.

He was a late substitute in Flamengo's 1-1 Campeonato Brasileiro draw against Atletico Mineiro in May 2017.

Vinicius went on to score 14 goals in all competitions prior to his move to LaLiga giants Madrid, where he has netted four times this term.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue