Vinicius dismisses PSG links: I want to stay at Madrid

By Sacha Pisani
Vinicius Junior
Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has no plans to leave Real Madrid.

Madrid, February 7: Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior dismissed speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius was linked with PSG in January – the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director Leonardo a reported admirer of his fellow Brazilian.

However, Vinicius has no plans to leave La Liga giants Madrid, where the 19-year-old arrived in 2018.

Speaking after Thursday's shock 3-4 Copa del Rey quarterfinal loss to Real Sociedad, Vinicius told reporters: "There's no choice, I want to stay at Madrid."

Trailing Sociedad 0-1 at half-time, Madrid found themselves 0-3 down before the hour-mark in the Spanish capital.

Marcelo reduced the deficit in the 59th minute but Mikel Merino restored Sociedad's three-goal advantage 10 minutes later.

Late goals from Rodrygo Goes and Nacho gave Madrid some hope, however, it was not enough for the La Liga leaders at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona, Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

"I would like to ask to the fans to keep this way up, we are going to fight until the end of the season in order to win La Liga and Champions League too," Vinicius said.

Vinicius added: "We were not in good shape, and Sociedad plays football really well, they're well-placed in LaLiga. It was a difficult match. The only Copa one played at home, and we lost.

"It is hard to lose at home. We were unbeaten at home and we got beaten on the single match we can't afford to lose. But on the other hand, we keep fighting until the end, fighting to keep in good shape looking forward the end of this season."

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid – three points clear of Barcelona atop La Liga, travel to Osasuna on Sunday.

Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
