Wales 0-0 United States: Hosts held to stalemate in Giggs' absence

Cardiff, November 13: Wales were held to a home stalemate by the United States on Thursday (November 12) in the absence of head coach Ryan Giggs.
Giggs agreed to step aside for Wales' three November fixtures after his recent arrest following an assault allegation, which he denies, and stand-in boss Robert Page oversaw a 0-0 draw.
A youthful USA were the brighter of the sides in the first half without managing to test Danny Ward, before Wales - without Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale in their squad - improved in the second period but could find no way through in a low-key friendly at the Liberty Stadium.
Tom Lawrence was among nine changes to Wales' starting line-up following last month's late win in Bulgaria and he tested Zack Steffen with the first shot 32 minutes in.
However, Barcelona teenager Konrad de la Fuente, one of USA's three debutants, wasted the only notable chance of the first half when pouncing on Dylan Levitt's backpass and blazing over.
Both sides used the second half to introduce more debutants and Brennan Johnson nearly marked his maiden cap in style, only denied a goal by Zack Steffen's low save just 37 seconds after coming on.
While Wales have made a habit of scoring late goals in recent game, the best of the remaining openings in Swansea fell the way of USA substitute Ulysses Llanez, who had a low shot pushed around the post by Ward.