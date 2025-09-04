India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia?

Football Lia Walti Leaves Arsenal To Join Juventus After Seven Successful Years Lia Walti has signed a two-year contract with Juventus after leaving Arsenal, where she made 183 appearances and won multiple titles. The Switzerland captain is eager for new challenges in Italy. Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025

-myKhel Team

Juventus have secured the services of Lia Walti, a midfielder from Arsenal. The Swiss captain, who guided her team to the quarter-finals in this year's European Championships, has committed to a two-year contract with the Italian side. Walti's move marks a significant change after her long tenure at Arsenal.

Walti joined Arsenal from Turbine Potsdam in 2018 and played 183 matches for the Gunners. During her time there, she won the Women's Super League, two League Cups, and most recently, the Champions League last season. Her impressive career also includes 131 international caps for Switzerland since her senior debut in 2011.

The 32-year-old has led Switzerland in their last three major tournaments. Reflecting on her decision to leave Arsenal, Walti said it was one of the toughest choices she has ever made. Despite this, she is eager about her future with Juventus.

"I'm thrilled. It's a big step for me after leaving a place where I spent so much time," said Walti regarding her move to Italy. "I've always followed Juventus Women; I know many of the players. It's a new challenge, and I'm really happy to be here."

Walti's leadership qualities have been evident as she captained Switzerland through significant tournaments. Her experience and skills will be valuable assets for Juventus as they aim to strengthen their squad further.

This transfer represents an exciting opportunity for both Walti and Juventus. As she embarks on this new chapter in Italy, fans are eager to see how her presence will impact the team's performance in upcoming competitions.