Watford star Etienne Capoue linked with move to Italy

Bengaluru, January 17: Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue could be heading to Italy in January if reports in Italy are believed to be true.
The 29-year-old is a target for former Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri who has just taken over at Torino, while Fiorentina are also interested in the player who did not feature in Marco Silva’s matchday squad against Southampton at the weekend.
Capoue expressed his desire to leave Watford and West Ham registered an interested in the Frenchman, although they have been put off by the £12million asking price.
However, Watford are unlikely to get more than £8m for a player they signed for £5.7m from Spurs in 2015.
The Frenchman has made 12 appearances for the Hornets this term and last featured in the FA Cup win at home to Bristol City.
Last season, he was the key player for the Hornets under Mazzarri and enjoyed a good goalscoring run from midfield as well.
The Frenchman came to England in 2013 and was one of several players signed by former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas when Gareth Bale was sold to Real Madrid that summer.
However, his move to Spurs was a major flop but slowly he made his mark after his move to Watford, first under Quique Sanchez Flores and then under Walter Mazzarri.
It is quite clear that Marco Silva is not a big fan of the Frenchman and Watford could very well cash in on him in this window.
Torino are quite a big team in Italy and are hoping to qualify for the Europa League next season and are currently 10th in Serie A only two points behind 6th-placed Sampdoria.
Capoue is a strong midfielder who would be a huge addition to the Serie A side with his presence in the middle of the park. He also has a good eye for goal from long range and his former boss Mazzarri knows that very well.