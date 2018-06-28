Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Manchester United pay video tribute to 'true legend' Rooney after MLS move

Wayne Rooney
A file image of Wayne Rooney with Manchester United great Bobby Charlton

London, June 29: The worst-kept secret in football is out and, after 16 seasons in the Premier League with Everton and Manchester United, Wayne Rooney is heading to MLS.

Rooney has signed a three-year-and-a-half-year deal with DC United, a move which has been on the cards since the closing stages of last season.

The former England captain returned to boyhood club Everton for the 2017-18 campaign, but undoubtedly enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Old Trafford.

During his time with the Red Devils, Rooney became United's all-time record goalscorer, eventually leaving with 253 in 559 appearances before exiting in July 2017 having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

Following a United a career that yielded five Premier League titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup medal and a Champions League success, Rooney will forever be entrenched in the club's history.

And United sent their former star a good luck message ahead of his venture Stateside, labelling Rooney a "true legend".

Isn't that just lovely?

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
