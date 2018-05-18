Wayne Rooney puts MLS move on hold

London, May 18: Wayne Rooney's potential move from Everton to MLS could be on hold for the time being after manager Sam Allardyce's exit as the England international now reportedly wants to speak to the new boss before deciding whether to leave.
After 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney last Summer decided to return to his boyhood club Everton after a frustrating bit-part role under Mourinho during the 2016/17 season.
The English forward started the season well under Koeman however his form dipped at the latter half of the season when Sam Allardyce took charge and deployed him as a central midfielder.
The Manchester United all-time top scorer failed to find the net at all after the turn of the year and reportedly became frustrated with Allardyce's formation as he looked destined to leave the side in the coming season, joining a cash-rich move to MLS side DC United.
🤕 | Update: @WayneRooney will not be risked for the final @PremierLeague game of the season. He underwent treatment today for a minor knee injury which kept him out of the 1-1 draw with Southampton.— Everton (@Everton) May 11, 2018
More 👉🏼 https://t.co/1IpgJvkRsz pic.twitter.com/5PSyPdCIGY
Allardyce also apparently hinted the player that in the coming season his involvement in the playing XI will be limited which prompted the player for a new challenge elsewhere.
Thus Rooney last week apparently agreed in principle to join D.C. United which would make him their highest earning player with a £300,000 a week deal, just double the salary which he now gets at Merseyside.
But now as per reports in England, the English international has momentarily put the switch on hold following Big Sam’s axing and instead the player is now keen to discuss his future with Allardyce’s successor before making a decision.
Marco Silva is apparently linked with the Toffees head role who has been without a club since being sacked as Watford boss at the start of the year. However, former Gunners Captain and current Ney York City FC manager Patrick Viera is also recently been linked with the post. Rooney left United last season after becoming United's all-time record goalscorer, scoring 253 goals all over.
Big thank you to all the @Everton fans for your amazing support this season. Me and the lads appreciate it, it means a lot! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ASe7mflvnY— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 14, 2018
But the 32-year-old since his return to Everton has only managed to score 11 goals in all competition, three of which only came under Allardyce's reign. However, it was the first time since 2015, the forward reached the 10 goal mark in the premier league.
England's all-time top scorer's goal-scoring boot has dried up in the last couple of season. But still, the player frequently has shown that he is still capable of performing at the top level if used well and Everton's new boss may take a chance to make use of that in the coming season.
