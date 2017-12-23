We got a taste of own medicine: Chennaiyin coach Gregory after draw with Kerala Blasters

Chennai, December 23: Chennaiyin FC got a taste of their own medicine when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters FC at home on Friday evening in the Indian Super League.
The side, which had made it a habit of turning things around in their favour, especially in the last five minutes of play - winning against ATK, Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City in this edition of the the ISL - conceded an equaliser in stoppage time against the Blasters.
Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory expressed disappointment after his team leaked a late goal and said that it should act as a lesson for his side.
"It was disappointing for us to concede late in the game. It wasn't a great match, to be fair. We didn't want to lose for obvious reasons but we thought we had won it. It will serve as a reminder and we obviously need to be more alert in the last couple of minutes on the field," he said.
The Englishman was critical of his side's performance and accepted that the opposition could have scored before his team did.
"They (Blasters) probably had the best opportunities in the first half. They could have scored before us. We didn't play well. That will probably teach us a lesson. But, generally, it was disappointing considering that we had the game in our hands. We, kind of, got a bit of our own medicine today and the players are extremely disappointed," Gregory added.
The former Aston Villa coach observed that the opposition played better in the midfield and managed to keep a check on his key players, Raphael Augusto and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
"I think Jeje (Lalpekhlua) was on his own and we have not kept the ball well as we did in the earlier games. Raphael (Augusto) found it hard and he was kept quiet by Wes Brown as their midfield was very active. They possibly won the midfield battle," he said.
Meanwhile, Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen seemed pleased with the performance of his team as they picked a crucial point away from home. Rene is now eyeing full points in the upcoming important clash against Bengaluru FC on the eve of New Year, December 31. Playing at home could be a big booster for the Rene boys, as they look to gift a win to the Yellow Army.
Although the former Manchester United assistant coach acknowledged that the Blues from Bengaluru are a good side, he hopes that his side can pick full points to register their second Indian Super League (ISL) win this season.
"We always look for three points. Bengaluru again, like Chennaiyin will be a big game. They will want to bounce back after two back to back losses. They played very well against Jamshedpur. For us, it is going to be another great game to look forward to and hopefully three points at the end of it," said the former Manchester United assistant coach.
