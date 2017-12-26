Wenger was a father figure to me: Ex-Liberia footballer George Weah

Bengaluru, December 26: Former AC Milan and Chelsea player George Weah has credited Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for his success in international football.
Liberian Weah, one of the best African players to grace the field labelled Wenger, his coach during his days in Monaco, a father figure. Weah is still the only player to win the African, European and World Footballer of the Year titles in one season – in 1995, while donning the Milan jersey.
Playing at a time when racism was rampant in football, Weah claimed that Wenger helped him get over it by bestowing confidence and offering support.
“He was a father figure to me and regarded me as his son," Weah told the Guardian. "This was a man, when racism was at its peak, who showed me love. He wanted me to be on the pitch for him every day.
“One day, I was quite tired of training and told him that I was having a headache. He said to me: 'George, I know it’s tough but you need to work hard. I believe that with your talent, you can become one of the best players in the world.’
"So, I listened and kept going on. Besides God, I think that without Arsène, there was no way I would have made it in Europe.”
The 51-year-old is currently bidding to become president of Liberia. He is fighting with opposition candidate Joseph Boakai for the topmost role in the African country.