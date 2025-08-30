PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

Werder Bremen Stuns Bayer Leverkusen With Late Equaliser In Dramatic 3-3 Bundesliga Draw

Karim Coulibaly's dramatic 94th-minute goal helped Werder Bremen secure a 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Despite being reduced to ten men, Bremen managed to equalise through the 18-year-old's first Bundesliga goal. Earlier, Romano Schmid and Isaac Schmidt also found the net for Bremen, countering Patrick Schick's two goals and Malik Tillman's debut strike for Leverkusen.

Patrick Schick opened the scoring just five minutes into the match. He converted Nathan Tella's pass from 12 yards out. Malik Tillman then doubled Leverkusen's lead in the 35th minute with a tricky finish past Mio Backhaus. This early advantage seemed to set the tone for Leverkusen.

Bremen responded before half-time when Romano Schmid scored from the penalty spot. Axel Tape had fouled Samuel Mbangula in the box, allowing Bremen to cut the deficit to one goal. However, Erik ten Hag's team appeared poised for victory when Niklas Stark received a second yellow card for fouling Christian Konafe in the penalty area. Schick converted the resulting penalty.

Despite being down a player, Bremen rallied with their home crowd's support. Isaac Schmidt started the comeback by rounding Mark Flekken and scoring into an empty net in the 76th minute. The momentum continued as Senne Lynen hit the crossbar moments before Coulibaly volleyed home at the near post, securing a point for Bremen.

Statistical Highlights and Records

The thrilling draw saw Bremen's expected goals (xG) reach 1.91, narrowly surpassing Leverkusen's 1.87 in this closely contested match. At just 18 years and 99 days old, Coulibaly became Bremen’s youngest Bundesliga scorer. This match marked Bremen’s first comeback from a two-goal deficit while being one man down in top-flight history.

For Leverkusen, there was a silver lining despite not winning. They extended their record for the longest unbeaten run in Bundesliga away matches to 35 games (23 wins and 12 draws). Additionally, they remain undefeated in nine consecutive away matches against Bremen.