Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Captain Morgan signs Leicester extension

By
Wes Morgan is happy to work under Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City stalwart Wes Morgan has penned an extension to his deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2020.

London, March 19: Wes Morgan is excited for the future under Brendan Rodgers after signing a one-year contract extension with Leicester City.

The 35-year-old defender, who moved to the Foxes from Nottingham Forest in 2012, has agreed terms on a deal that will run until 2020.

Captain Morgan scored a last-minute winner at Burnley on Saturday on what was his 292nd appearance for the club.

The 2015-16 Premier League champion was delighted to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium and is confident of success under Rodgers, who took over from Claude Puel last month.

"It means a lot to me ," Morgan told the club's official website.

"We've been through so many ups and downs together as a football club and I've been right at the heart of it from the very beginning, so to extend my time here means very much to me and I'm very happy.

"I can see a very, very bright future for Leicester City. We've got a lot of young players who have so much potential and even the current players we've got, we've got so much experience, we've been through it all and we can help the younger players to achieve their full potential.

"Brendan's come in and he's been a breath of fresh air. He's got fresh ideas, he's got an identity that he wants us to play with and I can see a very, very bright future for Leicester City."

After the 2-1 victory at Turf Moor, Rodgers' side sit 10th with seven games remaining.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue