West Brom star Rondon wanted by Atletico and Inter

Posted By: Snehanjan Banerjee
West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon
Bengaluru, May 25: West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon is being chased by Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, according to reportsin England.

Rondon is expected to be one of the big departures from the Hawthorns after the Midlands club's relegation to the Championship.

The Venezuelan forward is understood to have a lowly £16million release clause written into his contract in case West Brom dropped out of the Premier League.

And reports in England claim claim that Atletico Madrid and Inter are two of the clubs leading the race for his signature over the summer transfer window.

They are said to be keen to snap him up for a bargain fee as West Brom begin the process of rebuilding their squad after the disappointment of the drop.

West Ham have already shown an interest in giving Rondon, 28, another chance to stay in the top flight in England but both Inter and Atletico are huge stepups for the Venezuela international.

Both clubs will be playing in the Champions League next season and he could play more than a bit-part role for either of the two clubs.

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been given a good amount to spend to rebuild the squad at the London Stadium and one of the areas he wants to strengthen is up front.

Pellegrini worked with Rondon during his time in charge at Malaga and it is believed he would be keen to link up with him again with West Ham.

However, the golden opportunity to play Champions League football is one that the player could find hard to turn down as he contemplates his next move.

Inter's fourth place finish in Serie A was enough for them to make it to the qualifying round of the competition, and they should ensure a safe passage into the group stages.

The Italians are looking to bolster their attacking options, and believe Rondon has the ability to fit in well at the San Siro.

Atletico ensured they go straight into the group stages with their second placed finish in La Liga, holding off Real Madrid's challenge by three points.

Diego Simeone is on the look-out for another forward to add to his options, with Fernando Torres leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Atletico squad needs deepening to prepare for the dual demands of La Liga and Champions League football, and Rondon's success in Spain previously has left a good impression.

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
