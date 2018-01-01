West Brom target former Liverpool defender Johnson

Bengaluru, January 1: Newly-appointed West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Pardew is interested in Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson.
The West Brom boss will look to land the ex-England international, who could leave the Bet365 Stadium on a free or a nominal fee.
The former Liverpool defender has just six months left on his contract, and has become a peripheral member of the side under Mark Hughes.
He has featured in just four games in all competitions this season - with his last outing coming against Bournemouth on October 21.
The 33-year-old has been at Stoke since 2015 after moving from Liverpool, and has since made 58 appearances for the Potters.
He has lost his place in the starting XI to American Geoff Cameron, while teenage starlet Tom Edwards is also preferred ahead of him.
While the Baggies look to bring in one defender, they could be set to lose their star centre-back.
Pardew recently revealed he has prepared for life after Jonny Evans, should the former Manchester United ace leave in the winter transfer window with Manchester City and Arsenal both interested in the Northern Irishman's services alongwith Leicester City.
He said of the Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester target: "I have always thought that you would be slightly naive in your job if you didn't try to cover all the barriers here, the options that might happen and might not happen.
"So there is a scenario that Jonny Evans might move. For sure I have looked at that. There is a scenario that Jonny doesn't move. There is a scenario that someone else moves.
"What happens if we get another injury to let's say Chris Brunt, then I have him, Morrison and Chadli missing, how is that going to work?
"I have to cover all those and with Nicky Hammond, someone I know well and who is brilliant at his job, I am pretty sure we have it all covered. If we do some business in January we will be doing it for the right reasons."