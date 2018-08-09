Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

West Ham add Colombia international Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Perez of Arsenal

Written By: Matt Dorman
Carlos Sanchez joins West Ham from Fiorentina
Carlos Sanchez joins West Ham from Fiorentina

London, August 9: West Ham have completed the capture of Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina as Manuel Pellegrini's overhaul ends with a ninth close-season signing.

The 32-year-old midfielder has inked a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sanchez, capped 88 times by Colombia, spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol, making 14 LaLiga appearances.

He previously had an ill-fated two-season stint with Aston Villa that ended in relegation, but the former Elche and Valenciennes man had no qualms over returning to England.

"I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League," Sanchez said.

"Previously, at Aston Villa, we started very well but sadly it didn't end well, but I always maintained the same desire to return and here I am, with the same mission, with the same desire and dream and I'm very grateful to everyone at West Ham."

Sanchez featured three times for Colombia at the World Cup, playing 79 minutes in the last 16 defeat to England.

The Hammers earlier added Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to a list of new arrivals that includes Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere.

Perez, the left-footed forward spent last season on loan at his former club Deportivo La Coruna and scored eight goals in 35 LaLiga appearances, but said he was looking forward to helping West Ham improve on their 2017-18 Premier League finish of 13th.

"I'm very happy to be here at such an historic club," he told the club's official website.

"I'm very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I'm very happy to be part of this new project.

"West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I'm very motivated."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue