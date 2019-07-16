West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller

London, July 16: West Ham have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Sebastien Haller, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.
The 25-year-old has been granted permission to travel to London for a medical and to complete a move to the Premier League.
Manuel Pellegrini's side will reportedly pay £45million for the former France Under-21 international.
Haller scored 15 goals in 23 Bundesliga starts last season as Eintracht finished in seventh place.
Sébastien Haller's record across all competitions in 2018-19:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2019
• 41 games
• 20 goals
• 12 assists
One of the most effective target men in Europe last season. pic.twitter.com/h3CsZi04Pi
He struck a further five times in their run to the semifinals of the Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea on penalties.
(With OPTA inputs)