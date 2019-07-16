Football

West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller

Sebastien Haller has been given permission to travel to London for a medical after West Ham agreed a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Twitter

London, July 16: West Ham have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Sebastien Haller, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been granted permission to travel to London for a medical and to complete a move to the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will reportedly pay £45million for the former France Under-21 international.

Haller scored 15 goals in 23 Bundesliga starts last season as Eintracht finished in seventh place.

He struck a further five times in their run to the semifinals of the Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea on penalties.

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
