FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

West Ham close in on club record transfer for Anderson

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson
Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson

Bengaluru, July 10: West Ham United are on a shopping frenzy and are now set to make Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson their club-record signing.

The 25-year-old Anderson is poised to complete a £40million move to the Premier League side as per reports in England.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder emerged as a target for new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini after he took over at the London Stadium in May.

Anderson scored four goals from midfield for the Serie A club last season and has spent five years in Lazio following his switch from Santos in 2013.

The Brazilian side are also set to receive a 25 per cent sell-on cut if the Italian club do sell.

Anderson fell out with boss Simone Inzaghi early last season, but returned to the first-team fold to make a significant impact for the side that narrowly missed out on top four losing to Inter in the final game of the season.

The Roman giants were one of Serie A's entertainers last term and managed to dazzle, but ultimately fell short in their chase for Europe. Since signing for the Italian side in 2013 for £6.8m, the versatile Brazilian has managed 34 goals and 42 assists.

Manchester United, Southampton and Leicester were all thought to be keen on adding the livewire midfielder to their ranks bu it seems that the Hammers are winning the race for his signature.

Newly-appointed West Ham boss Pellegrini is already working his magic at the club as he looks to have won the race with the deal expected to be announced some time this week.

It was only last month that the Hammers broke their transfer record when they shelled out £35m for Toulouse defender Issa Diop.

They also signed Jack Wilshere on a free transfer on Monday (July 9) and it could prove to be a brilliant deal for the Hammers.

The Hammers are also believed to be closing in on a deal for Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund which would make them even more stronger on paper.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
