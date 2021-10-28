West Ham 0-0 Manchester City (5-3 on pens): Foden misses decisive spot-kick as holders are knocked out

London, October 28: Phil Foden missed what turned out to be the decisive spot-kick as holders Manchester City were knocked out of the EFL Cup for the first time in five years on penalties following a 0-0 draw in normal time.
Alphonse Areola made a number of crucial saves as the Hammers frustrated City at the London Stadium across 90 minutes, forcing a penalty shootout to settle the tie.
Foden was the only player to miss from the spot, with West Ham scoring each of their five penalties - Mark Noble netting the first and Said Benrahma scoring the last.
David Moyes' side are now through to the quarter-finals, while City's remarkable run of progressing from their last 21 League Cup ties comes to an end.
The first half was a low-key affair, with Nathan Ake heading the best chance wide just before the break as City struggled to create chances against a stubborn West Ham side.
Shortly after the restart, Ilkay Gundogan spurned a glorious opportunity, steering wide of the far corner after being played through by Cole Palmer, before Arthur Masuaku stung the palms of Zack Steffen from a tight angle.
Areola was then called into action three times in the space of two minutes as he saved from Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne and then produced a superb stop to repel John Stones' header from close range as City sprung to life.
The Hammers goalkeeper was on hand to rescue his team again with seven minutes of normal time remaining, palming Oleksandr Zinchenko's ferocious strike over the bar.
Sterling headed straight at the goalkeeper with the last chance of the match, forcing City to a shootout that saw Foden critically fluff his lines.
What does it mean? City finally out of EFL Cup
City have won the last four EFL Cups in a row and had progressed from each of their previous 21 fixtures in the competition, but were undone by an obdurate West Ham side.
The Hammers progress to the last eight and will be hoping to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they were beaten 9-0 on aggregate by City.
Hammer blow for Manchester clubs
West Ham eliminating City means the Hammers have become just the second team to knock out both Manchester clubs from the EFL Cup in the same season, having beaten Manchester United 1-0 on September 22.
The first team to achieve the feat was Arsenal, doing so in the 1977-78 campaign.
West Ham maintain giant-killing record
West Ham have now won three of their last four EFL Cup ties against the holders of the competition, eliminating Oxford United in 1986-87 and Manchester United in 2010-11 before tonight.
What's next?
West Ham travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday (October 31), while City host Crystal Palace the day before as Premier League action resumes.