West Ham set to recall Reece Oxford from Monchengladbach amid RB Leipzig interest

London, Dec 29: West Ham United are ready to recall their young defender Reece Oxford from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach after alleged interest from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
Oxford was sent on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach by former boss Bilic in order to have game time, however, the English defender has only made three appearances till now.
Gladbach in his three outings had deployed him in three different positions, centre-back, right-back and defensive midfield and it was believed that West Ham were unhappy with the limited game time.
But now with Leipzig's strong interest in the player who are ready with an offer worth an initial £8m, potentially rising by a further £9m in add-ons, the London club are said to be eager to recall the player from loan to decide his future.
Leipzig in recent years have developed a policy to purchase young promising players and budding stars like Naby Keita, Timo Werner all are now results of their excellent scouting.
The Bundesliga club earlier in 2016 also tried to buy the defender, however, was then denied by the EPL side.
Oxford became West Ham's youngest ever player in July 2015 when he made his appearance as a 16-year-old in a Europa League qualifying tie against Andorran side Lusitanos however since then has not got many chances to prove his worth.
David Moyes who is believed to be in favour of giving chances to budding youngster now will take the decision himself and it will be interesting to see how the ultimate situation pans out in January.
On the other hand, David Moyes has again expressed his desire to sign some reinforcements in January in their bid to overcome their relegation threat as he is believed to be not happy with the current outcome and balance of the squad.
The Scot has reportedly targetted Borussia Dortmund's out of favour winger André Schürrle on loan for the rest of the season and also ready to pounce money to land Swansea defender Alfie Mawson.
West Ham are currently 17th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone and will be up in action again in the New Year against West Brom.