Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Ham bring in Dawson from Watford

By Patric Ridge
Craig Dawson
West Ham were linked with James Tarkowski and Fikayo Tomori in the transfer window but have now brought in Craig Dawson on loan.

London, October 13: Craig Dawson has joined West Ham on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Championship side Watford.

West Ham were heavily linked with Burnley's James Tarkowski throughout the transfer window, with the Hammers reportedly having multiple bids turned down.

With their pursuit of Tarkowski proving fruitless, David Moyes' side turned to Fikayo Tomori last week but failed to complete a loan move for the Chelsea youngster.

With the window for Premier League and EFL clubs to trade still open, however, the Hammers have managed to bolster their defensive ranks – centre-back Dawson joining from Watford.

Though not a first-choice target, Dawson brings plenty of experience to West Ham, with the 30-year-old having made 29 top-flight appearances as Watford were relegated last season.

Watford conceded 49 goals with the former West Brom man in the side, though he averaged a tackle success rate of 62.1 per cent and did not make any errors that led directly to a goal.

After losing their opening two league matches of the campaign, West Ham claimed victories over Wolves and Leicester City respectively before the international break.

More CRAIG DAWSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Finch lavishes praise on De Villiers
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More