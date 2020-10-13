West Ham bring in Dawson from Watford

London, October 13: Craig Dawson has joined West Ham on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Championship side Watford.
West Ham were heavily linked with Burnley's James Tarkowski throughout the transfer window, with the Hammers reportedly having multiple bids turned down.
With their pursuit of Tarkowski proving fruitless, David Moyes' side turned to Fikayo Tomori last week but failed to complete a loan move for the Chelsea youngster.
With the window for Premier League and EFL clubs to trade still open, however, the Hammers have managed to bolster their defensive ranks – centre-back Dawson joining from Watford.
"I can’t wait to get started and share my experience. We’ve got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can’t wait."
Though not a first-choice target, Dawson brings plenty of experience to West Ham, with the 30-year-old having made 29 top-flight appearances as Watford were relegated last season.
Watford conceded 49 goals with the former West Brom man in the side, though he averaged a tackle success rate of 62.1 per cent and did not make any errors that led directly to a goal.
After losing their opening two league matches of the campaign, West Ham claimed victories over Wolves and Leicester City respectively before the international break.