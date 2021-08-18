West Ham United give up on their pursuit for Zouma, three options to consider

Kolkata, August 18: West Ham United had a highly successful 2020-21 Premier League season where they finished sixth.
David Moyes did a commendable job at the Olympic Stadium to inspire the Hammers to a Europa League spot following a season battling relegation.
However, despite their heroics last time out, they have simply failed to capitalise as it has been an extremely underwhelming transfer window for the East London club.
They
simply
do
not
have
the
strength
and
depth
in
their
squad
to
sustain
their
success
and
with
Europa
League
football,
they
will
be
further
stretched.
There is still time for the Hammers to make a few deals before the transfer window shuts and they must act fast.
One area of concern for them is central defence with Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and a washed up Winston Reid as their only for options at the heart of defence.
And,
it
is
simply
not
good
enough.
They
have
also
failed
to
bring
in
either
of
their
primary
targets
Kurt
Zouma
and
Nikola
Milenkovic.
Here,
we
look
at
three
options
they
should
be
looking
for.
Mykola Matviyenko - Shakhtar Donetsk
Matviyenko is a versatile defender who plies his trade for Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk and played a key part for Ukraine in the European Championship. Aged 25 now, the left footed defender is excellent on the ball and has an eye for a pass and can play either as a centre-back or a left-back. He is also pretty much proven at both club level and at international level too with 41 caps for Ukraine to his name.
Duje Caleta-Car - Olympique Marseille
Caleta-Car has been a highly-rated defender for several years now and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in the past. The 24-year-old central defender is a key player for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and was linked with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs in the past. The Croatia international is believed to be keen on a move out and with Marseille also going through a difficult time financially, West Ham should consider a move him.
Mouctar Diakhaby - Valencia
Valencia, who was once one of the biggest forces in Spanish football, have fallen from lofty standards following the COVID-19 situation and the club is now close to bankrupcy.
Los murcielagos are desperately looking to raise funds from player sales to keep the club alive and Diakhaby is one of their most sellable players. The 24-year-old Frenchman is an absolute monster in the air. He also possesses blistering pace and is also solid on the ball. Reportedly available for just £9.5 million, he would be an absolute steal if the Hammers sign him.