West Ham United knocked back by Newcastle in pursuit of Lascelles

Bengaluru, July 11: West Ham appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager only this summer and the Chilean has already started working his magic in the transfer market.
The Hammers have already signed Jack Wilshere on a free transfer and are also closing in on double deal for Felipe Anderson from Lazio and Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.
Meanwhile, reports claim that the Hammers have seen a £25million bid rejected for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles.
Pellegrini is believed to be an admirer of the English defender and wants his defence to be built around the Newcastle star but they will have to improve on their initial offer as they have been knocked back in their first attempt with Newcastle desperate to keep hold of their main man.
The 24-year-old was the stand-out player for the Toons last season and was integral to their Premier League survival with 33 appearances. Everton have also shown an interest and both clubs would be willing to offer the player a pay-rise.
Lascelles also remains a favourite among Newcastle supporters and the club would face a backlash from angry fans if he were to leave for a Premier League rival.
West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold have handed Pellegrini cash to spend this summer after flirting with relegation last season under David Moyes following the club's torrid start of the season under Slaven Bilic.
They have already landed Issa Diop, keeper Lukasz Fabianksi, full-back Ryan Fredericks and of course Wilshere on a free transfer. And they are also ready to splash out a whopping £40million to land Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson.
Andriy Yarmolenko is also closing in on his switch to Premier League with the East London side following his difficult season with Borussia Dortmund.
