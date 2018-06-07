West Ham United set to make a move for Chelsea target Seri

Bengaluru, June 7: West Ham United have entered the race to land in-demand Nice midfield dynamo Jean Michael Seri.
Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks with the player who is keen on a move to the Premier League but West Ham are looking to hijack the deal.
Arsenal also expressed an interest in the Ivorian previously but Unai Emery's side looks to have shifted their interest elsewhere.
The 26-year-old has a release clause of just £35million, making him one of the most sought after midfielders in Europe.
New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has already signed Ryan Fredericks from Fulham but is keen on making a big signing to bolster his side both on and off the pitch.
Seri, a player who was linked with the likes of Barcelona last year, would surely be able to do just that what the former Manchester City manager wants.
A potential deal for Paris Saint-Germain schemer Javier Pastore had been mooted but this looks dead in the water as the Argentine star is demanding a whopping £170,000-a-week to move to East London.
Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix for Seri who has made it clear he will not be playing in France next season.
West Ham have made contact with the Ligue 1 side, but will have to match his release clause to have any chance of taking him to the London Stadium.
Chilean boss Pellegrini has been at the London Stadium helm for less than a month and already there are reported problems between him and the club top brass.
Reports claim that the former Manchester City boss has had a number of his transfer requests knocked back, raising early concerns.
A power struggle also continues as Pellegrini wants to the club to hire Mario Husillos as the new head of recruitment.
The 59-year-old worked with the new Hammers boss during his three-year stint at Malaga, and is a childhood friend of Pellegrini’s trusted assistant Ruben Cousillas.
But reports in England claim that there are doubts among the Hammers top brass about the transfer fixer’s recent record, and how it would look to the fans ahead of an important season.
