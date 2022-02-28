West Ham want Ligue 1 winner, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 28: Premier League side West Ham United are said to be keen on a move for Lille winger Jonathan Bamba in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Hammers were extremely close to landing the Frenchman last summer having failed to land Jesse Lingard after his successful six-month loan spell at East London.
And, as per reports, they are looking to renew their interest in the 25-year-old in the summer. The fleed-footed winger is believed to have an asking price of just £16.5 million.
The Frenchman, who was capped 21 times at under-21 level for les Bleus, has a long list of suitors for his services from clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain. Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Sevilla are rumoured to also be interested in acquiring Bamba's services.
The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in firing Lille to Ligue 1 triumph last season netting six goals and providing 11 assists in 38 league outings.
His dip in form this season has been a major reason why the French side are struggling this season. Les Dogues title defence has been one of the poorest in a top five league in recent years with almost every player failing to deliver including Bamba.
The Frenchman is yet to find the back of the net in 27 outings across all competitions and while he has registered just three assists.
West Ham certainly need to add more firepower to their squad if they want to break into the top four but going by Bamba's recent form, he is unlikely to provide the spark David Moyes is looking for.
The Hammers have plenty of quality in the three positions of their usual 4-2-3-1 system in the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko but apart from Bowen, none have been consistent enough.
The East London club are still in the running for a top four finish but it seems like they would once again miss out on champions League qualification by fine margins.
They need players who would upgrades on their current crop of players and Bamba's recent form should act as a warning for Moyes.
With Jesse Lingard set to be available on a free transfer in the summer, it makes no sense to go for Bamba instead of him considering Lingard already has been a massive hit under Moyes at West Ham.