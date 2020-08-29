Football
What an impact! Timo Werner scores inside four minutes on Chelsea debut

By
Timo Werner - cropped

London, Aug 29: Timo Werner made a dream start to his Chelsea career by scoring inside four minutes in a friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Bought from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £47.5million, Werner combined with fellow new recruit Hakim Ziyech at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Former Ajax man Ziyech swung across a left-footed delivery from the right, and although Callum Hudson-Odoi could not convert, Werner seized his opportunity.

The ball fell kindly to the player who scored 28 times in 34 Bundesliga games last season, finishing second to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the goal stakes.

Werner buried the chance, showing the clinical talent he looks set to bring to Frank Lampard's team in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Saturday, August 29, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
