Football What is the 8-second Corner Rule which saw Martin Dubravka concede a Corner in Tottenham vs Burnley Match?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the Premier League 2025-26 match between Tottenham and Burnley, football witnessed a historical moment.

Martin Dubravka, Burnley's goalkeeper, conceded a corner for holding on to the ball more than 8 seconds. Although a section of fans were surprised to see Tottenham suddenly winning a corner, this will be the new norm in the game.

What happened?

Martin Dubravka, Burnley's goalkeeper, became the first goalkeeper in the Premier League to concede a corner under the newly enforced eight-second rule. During the match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 16, 2025, Dubravka held the ball for longer than the allowed eight seconds, prompting referee Michael Oliver to award a corner kick to Tottenham.

This new rule aims to reduce time-wasting by goalkeepers. Under this regulation, goalkeepers must release the ball within eight seconds of gaining control. If they fail to do so, a corner kick is awarded to the opposition. The referee signals the time remaining with a five-second hand countdown before the sanction is applied.

What is the 8-Second Rule?

The "8 second rule" for corner kicks is actually a new enforcement related to goalkeepers holding the ball, implemented to reduce time-wasting and speed up the flow of soccer matches.

Starting with the 2025-26 season, under guidance from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), goalkeepers are allowed to hold the ball for a maximum of eight seconds after gaining clear control of it with their hands or arms. This replaces the previous six-second limit. If a goalkeeper exceeds this time limit, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick instead of the earlier penalty of an indirect free kick. The awarding of a corner kick is a more immediate and impactful punishment intended to deter goalkeepers from delaying play.

Referees will actively enforce this rule by giving a visual five-second countdown as the time limit approaches, using a raised hand to alert the goalkeeper, players, and fans. The count starts when the goalkeeper has clear possession and control of the ball. If an opponent unfairly prevents the goalkeeper from releasing the ball within eight seconds, referees will stop the count and may award an indirect free kick to the goalkeeper's team.

This rule change follows trials in various leagues and competitions, where it has shown a significant positive impact on goalkeeper behavior and game pace.

Why is the Rule Introduced?

The rule aims to promote continuous play and fast restarts, enhancing overall game flow and reducing unnecessary delays. This change applies specifically to goalkeepers holding the ball during active play-not to goal kicks or free kicks taken by the goalkeeper.