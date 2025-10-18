Football What are the Shortest Managerial stints in Premier League as Ange Postecoglou Sacked after 39 Days by Nottingham Forest? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 21:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

A turbulent chapter ended abruptly for Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening as Ange Postecoglou was dismissed just 17 minutes after their humbling 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground.

The Australian's tenure, lasting only 39 days since his appointment on 9 September, now stands as the shortest permanent managerial spell in Premier League history. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss failed to register a single win in eight outings across all competitions, collecting only two draws and six losses.

In the league, Postecoglou managed just one point from five matches, leaving Forest teetering just above the relegation zone in 17th place.

A club statement confirmed his removal: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment at this time."

Forest are reportedly aiming to appoint a replacement swiftly, with names such as Sean Dyche and Fulham's Marco Silva under consideration. Silva has existing ties with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis from their time together at Olympiacos.

Postecoglou's backroom team- Nick Montgomery, Mile Jedinak, and Sergio Raimundo-are also expected to depart. Marinakis, who attended the defeat, was seen leaving his seat midway through the second half but did not personally deliver the news. Instead, a senior official informed the 60-year-old coach of the decision.

Ange Postecoglou - Shortest Stint in PL as Manager

With his sacking, Ange Postecoglou has now created a record as the shortest stint for a permanent manager in the history of Premier League. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was brought in as a replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, but has bitten the dust in an astonishing way.

Shortest Manager Reigns in PL History

Ange Postecoglou (Nottingham Forest) - 39 days

Les Reed (Charlton Athletic) - 40 days

Javi Gracia (Leeds United) - 69 days

Rene Meulensteen (Fulham) - 75 days

Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace) - 77 days

Quique Sanchez Flores (Watford) - 85 days

Bob Bradley (Swansea City) - 85 days

Nathan Jones (Southampton) - 94 days

Colin Todd (Derby County) - 98 days

Ivan Juric (Southampton) - 105 days