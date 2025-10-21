Brentford Triumphs Over West Ham With 2-0 Victory For First Away Win This Season

Kovac Indicates Potential Changes To Borussia Dortmund Line-up Amid Busy Away Schedule

East Bengal goalkeeping coach Sandip Nandy parts way after rift with Oscar Bruzon - What Exactly Happened?

IPL 2026 Auction: 6 Players Released, Rs 40 Crore Purse - How KKR can revive themselves in Mini Auction

Football Which Global Stars have arrived in India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Al Nassr have landed in Goa for their AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Goa on Wednesday (October 22).

The Saudi giants touched down on Indian soil on Monday night, around 45 hours before their continental match against the Gaurs.

Amid the huge anticipation of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival, the Portugal star has decided to stay back. Ronaldo cited workload and injury management, which prompted the Al Nassr talisman to skip the India trip, albeit with extreme disappointment for the Indian faithful.

Although Ronaldo magic remains only a dream for now, the Goa spectators will be treated with some elite names at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Al Nassr, with their world-class squad, possess several big names apart from Ronaldo.

Which Football Stars have arrived for Al Nassr?

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez is a Spanish central defender known for his strong defensive skills and aerial ability. He has played in La Liga for teams like Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, and Barcelona before joining Al Nassr in 2025, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the squad.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese winger famous for his pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring. He starred at Liverpool, helping them win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, then moved to Bayern Munich before joining Al Nassr as a key attacking player.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is a Portuguese forward known for his creativity and versatility. Rising through Benfica and making a mark at Atletico Madrid, he joined Al Nassr to add young attacking flair and goal-scoring ability.

Kinglsey Coman

Kingsley Coman is a French winger renowned for his speed and clutch performances. He won multiple league titles and the 2020 UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich before moving to Al Nassr, where he continues to be a dangerous offensive weapon.