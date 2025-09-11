Shivam Dube on Hardik Pandya: "He's Like a Brother, I Only Look to Learn From Him"

Football Who was the main factor behind Jadon Sancho's move to Aston Villa? Man United loanee reveals By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 14:38 [IST]

Jadon Sancho's arrival at Aston Villa is more than just another high-profile signing - it signals the club's growing ambition under Unai Emery. Fresh from spells at Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, and Chelsea, the 25-year-old winger is entering what he calls the peak years of his career, and has credited Emery's confidence and vision for persuading him to join Villa Park.

Having struggled for consistency at recent clubs, Sancho revealed the main factor which was decisive in his move to the Midlands club.

Speaking to JioHotstar, he said: "When I first spoke to the manager, he immediately gave me belief and confidence. He showed me his vision and goals for this season, and that really inspired me. He definitely persuaded me. I can't wait to work under him."

Sancho's praise echoes the sentiments of many current Villa players who have thrived since Emery's appointment. With Aston Villa returning to European football this season and aiming for another strong Premier League campaign, the winger sees the project as a chance to reestablish himself among Europe's elite.

Sancho's career trajectory has already taken him across some of Europe's biggest clubs. Now, he feels this is the perfect moment to deliver consistent top-level performances.

"Having played for such huge clubs, I feel ready to move into the peak years of my career. Hopefully, I can bring that experience to Villa. I just can't wait to get started."

Villa fans will hope his top-flight credentials and familiarity with high-pressure environments can translate into match-winning contributions in Birmingham.

The England international will be aiming to reinvent his top form from Borussia Dortmund. The 25-year-old played 41 times for Chelsea last season, scoring 5 goals in the process for the Blues.