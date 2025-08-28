Football Who will Arsenal face in Champions League Group Stages? Schedule, Opponents, Full List of Matches By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:31 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal approach the 2025-26 Champions League with strong momentum after reaching the semi-finals last season, their best run in 16 years. The Gunners were put in Pot 2 of the draw of the continental competition.

Under Mikel Arteta, they showed significant growth, notably eliminating Real Madrid with an aggregate 5-1 score before being knocked out by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal is placed in Pot 2 for the league phase draw, meaning they will face a diverse set of opponents but cannot meet other Premier League teams at this stage.

Arsenal made heavy summer investments, spending over £150 million on new attacking talents like Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke, aiming to deepen squad quality and address previous tactical needs. To avoid an extra playoff round, they need to finish among the top eight in the new expanded league format.

The campaign begins in mid-September, and expectations are high as Arsenal strive to secure their first Champions League trophy, building on the foundation laid last season with a more experienced and strengthened squad.

Who will Arsenal face in UEFA Champions League Group Stages?

As Arsenal were placed in Pot 2, they have been drawn against two top teams in the competition's group stages. The Gunners will take on Bayern Munich at the Emirates while travel to San Siro to face Inter Milan as well. Apart from that, the North London club will face Atletico Madrid and also host the newcomers Kairat Almaty. It will be a trip to Czech Republic to face Slavia Praha, while the Gunners will also travel to Basque country to play Athletic Club. The fixtures list with dates will be out on August 30.

Arsenal Full Group Stage Opponents

Bayern Munich (H), Inter Milan (A), Atletico (H), Club Brugge (A), Olympiacos (H), Slavia Praha (A), Kairat Almaty (H), Athletic Club (A)