Who will finish in the top four in Premier League?

Chennai, January 11: Defending title in Premier League is difficult mainly due to the sheer amount of competition involved.
A quiet summer in the transfer front has not helped holders Liverpool, who are now struggling with injuries with two of their first choice centre backs out of action for a very long time.
They made two really good signings in the form of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Pep Guardiola is definitely not hanging around to finish second or just in the top four and even if he has failed to do something spectacular in Europe, his record in the League is something that definitely puts him in contention.
Behind them is a chasing pack of four clubs fighting for two places with Manchester United in top contention to finish in the top four. They have some incredibly talented players, led by Bruno Fernandes who has led their attack with 11 goals and seven assists from 16 games.
There are questions over whether Chelsea can manage to fit in all their new signings effectively into the 11, but through their talent pool alone, they are touted to finish higher than their North London rivals.
Jose Mourinho is giving his everything to fit his Tottenham Hotspur inside the top four, having finished no lesser than second in his second year in charge of a club. This Spurs side has two world class players up front in the form of Heung Min Son (12 goals & 5 assists) and Harry Kane (10 goals & 11 assists).
Arsenal are Arsenal, with more defeats (8) than wins (7) and now languish at 11th with their main striker having contributed to only thre goals all season. They need to turn their fortunes around and bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to form, if things are to get better and finish at least in the top six.
Chelsea spent over 200 million euros in the summer transfer for class players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Eduard Mendy and the well experienced Thiago Silva arriving, but none of them have met the expectations so far. Frank Lampard needs to find a way to play them together if they are to make it to the top four.
Last but not least, the underdogs, Leicester City who managed to turn things around and win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season are doing well this season and are well set to finish top four if things remain the same.
#My prediction for the top 4 ; Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City.#