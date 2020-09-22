Why Cengiz Under looks to be a great signing for Brendan Rodgers

Kolkata, September 22: Brendan Rodgers has made his intentions pretty clear by signing AS Roma's attacking winger Cengiz Under.
The 23-year-old initially arrives on loan, but Leicester City have an option to buy him if he wishes.
The Turkish international was regarded as a future prospect, but struggled to be a regular starter under Roma's new coach Paulo Fonseca.
Here, we look at how he will fit at Leicester.
Career so far
Cengiz started his career in Turkey before arriving in Italy with Roma. He scored eight goals in 32 appearances in his first season, But he has since then struggled with injuries and has fallen out of favour.
Player profile
Rodgers wanted a new wide-man, with special ability in tight spaces and Cengiz looks tailor-made for it. Cengiz's dribble rate success reveals a lot about his playing style.
Will he fit under Rodgers?
Cengiz could provide more width to the side with his wide gameplay. He would be the player to come in and support at the top end of the field in either the 4-4-2 system or 4-3-3.